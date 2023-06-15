Emma Reidy nee Collins, Carrigatoger and Boher

Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh and formerly of Gortglassobrien, Boher, Ballina.

June 14th 2023, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat, son John and brother Christy.

Loving mother of Paddy, Josephine, Una (Maher) and Michael. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Catherine, Mary and Mimi, son-in-law Eamonn, her adored grandchildren Pádraig, Emma, Jamie, Shane, Elaine, Lisa, Stephanie, Leanne, Damien, Michelle and Nikhil and great-grandchildren Lauren-Beth, Claudine, Tess, Billy and Maggie, sister-in-law Bridie Collins, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Emma’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.