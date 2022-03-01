Emma Power, Clonmel

Honeyview Estate, Clonmel.

Died suddenly at home on February 27th.

Sadly missed by her heart broken parents Con and Patricia, sister Elaine, brother Con, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Emma’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Thursday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St Oliver’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Thursday please.