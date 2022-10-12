Emma Gleeson nee Delahunty, Thurles

Killinan and formerly Cathedral Street, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness in the loving care of her family and staff of Blackrock Clinic, Dublin.

Devoted mother, sister and aunt. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary and Mary’s partner Dave, sisters Josephine (O’Dwyer, Thurles) and Mary (McMahon, Naas), brother Paddy (Dublin), niece Eileen, nephews Tom, John and Michael, grand-nephews, brothers-in-law Michael, Conor and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Emma’s Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

House private please.