Emily Cormican nee Hayes, Thurles

Derrybeg, The Heath, Thurles.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and brother Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary, Kay and Claire, son Sean, grand-children Shane, Lucy, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Orla, Muireann and Niamh, sons-in-law Ger, Niall and Davy, daughter-in-law Jane, sister Lou (Ryan), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Dick and Francis, sister-in-law Pattie (Reddin), cousins, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.