Elsie Quinlan nee Boland, Nenagh

Coolderry, Norwood, Nenagh.

June 8th 2022, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Quinlan.

Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, Mary (Glennon), Nancy (Connolly) and Sadie (Scally), nephew P.J. Benton, grandnieces, grandnephews, Pat and Maureen Quinlan and the extended Quinlan family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6pm, with Rosary at 7.30pm, followed by removal to Grennanstown Church, arriving at 8.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.