Ellen (Werley) Cox (nee Lambe), Clonmel

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her husband Liam, Werley (in her 92nd year) passed away peacefully at The Cottage Nursing Home on Friday morning.

Beloved mother of Dennis, Lesley, Christine, Frank, Raymond and Natasha she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Monday at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

