Ellen Tobin nee Walsh, Fethard and Clonmel

Formerly of Fethard, The Chase , Clonmel and Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel.

October 17th 2022, peacefully in the care of the Cottage Nursing Home staff. Pre deceased by her husband Paddy, her sisters Frances, La and Rose and her brothers Dan, Pat and little Christopher. Deeply regretted by her sisters Rita and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, this Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday at 11am, which can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.