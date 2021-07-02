Ellen Sugrue (nee O’Dwyer), Cloneen & Killenaule

Ellen Sugrue (nee O’ Dwyer)

Cappaghmore, Cloneen, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, and formerly The Waterfall, Killenaule, peacefully July 1st 2021.

Pre-deceased by her Husband John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anna Marie; sons: John and Tim and his partner Helen, daughter in law: Jacinta, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother in law Tim, sisters in law Sheila and Lillian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 3rd July 2021 at 11am in The Church of the Nativity, Cloneen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with the Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church.

The mass will be live-streamed on https://www.irishlivestream.com/03072021es

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in traditional manner.

