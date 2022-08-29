Ellen (Nellie) Nugent (Née Mangan), Kilmacomma & Clonmel

“Peace Haven” , Kilmacomma and formerly of Greenane, Clonmel

Nellie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday evening in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, she will be sadly missed by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Gretta and Gerald, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Rest in Peace