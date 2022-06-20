Ellen (Nellie) Hogan nee O’Meara, Portroe

Killoran Portroe & late of Ballingear.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the exceptional care of the staff at Ashlawn nursing home Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and her brother Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Margaret, Helen, John, Denis & Trish. Her 18 grandchildren, daughters in law Fiona & Anne Marie, sons in law Paddy, Christy & Paul. sisters in law Nancy O’Meara & Maura Hogan, nieces & nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Nellie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o’c concluding with the Rosary at 7 o’c.

Her remains will arrive at St.Mary’s Church Portroe on Thursday for Requiem mass at 1.30 o’c.

Live Stream of the mass can be viewed on the Portroeparishfacebookpage Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.