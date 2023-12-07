Ellen “Nellie” Hearne nee Connolly, Rathgormack

Ballinacurra, Rathgormack, Carrick on Suir.

Died 6th December 2023 Peacefully.

Predeceased by her loving husband Laurence.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Pat, John, Mark, Kieran, Catherina, Annette, Geraldine, Deirdre and Mary, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

May Nellie rest in peace.

Nellie will be reposing at her home E32PK37 on Friday from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.