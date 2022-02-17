Ellen (Nellie) Dooley (nee Grant), Roscrea & Clonoulty/Rossmore

Abbey Street, Roscrea and formerly of Clonoulty Rossmore.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband Peter, brothers Ned, John, Rody and Tom and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by her daughtrer Kathryn, sons Joseph, Martin and Gerry, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Elaine, Mary and Martina, grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Peter, Evan, Reece and Rosa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm (Face masks to be worn at all times).

Removal from Tierney’s Funeral on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

