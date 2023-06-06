Ellen (Nellie) Croke, Fethard

Coolanure, Fethard and Willowbrook Nursing Home, Mocklers Hill.

June 5th 2023.

Deeply regretted by her sister Mary, her brothers Danny and Eddie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Tuesday from 5pm with removal to St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 7pm to arrive at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie