Ellen (Nell) O’Meara, Roscrea

Mussoorie, Scart, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Died 14th May 2021.

Ellen’s funeral cortege will leave from Doyle’s funeral home on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive in St. Cronans Church for mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie.

Ellen’s funeral shall be held in accordance with current Covid-19 regulations.

Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines.

