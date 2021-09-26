Ellen (Nell) Doorley (née Maher), Birr & Cloughjordan

Loughkeen, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly, formerly of Knockearl, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Nell will repose at her daughter Deirdre’s home, Riverstown/Killeen, Birr R42 TV09 on Sunday evening from 4.00pm – 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, Birr on Monday September 27th at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Milford Community Care Centre.

