Ellen (Helen) Egan nee Acheson, Clonmel and Glenegad

Powerstown Road, Clonmel and formerly of Glenegad, Co. Waterford.

17th December 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick) Egan, brothers Eamon and Seamus, niece Sadie and nephew Fred.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, James, Peter and Michael, daughters Helena, Mary and Anne, daughter in law Paula, sons in law Barry and Mylo, partners Mary and Orla, grandchildren Rachel, Isobel, Adam, Joe and Michael, brother Liam, sister Nora (Keating), sisters in law Nora Acheson, Eileen Acheson, Barbara Acheson, Mary Deegan, and Nancy Egan, brother in law, Paddy Egan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Helen’s funeral cortège will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only

House private please

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the link below.

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence