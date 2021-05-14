Ellen (Eileen) O’Dea née Crawford, Limerick

Lissadel Drive, Clareview, Limerick and formerly of Garryspillane, Co. Limerick.

Eileen died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home, on 13th May 13th 2021.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tim, daughters Fiona, Ursula & Kathleen, sons-in-law Dermot & Neil, adored grandchildren Jonathan, Emer, Tom, Áine, Andrew, Sarah & Peter, her twin-brother Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday 15th May 10:30am and will be streamed live on https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

This will be followed by a private Cremation.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team. Click here to donate online.

House private please.

