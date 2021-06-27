Ellen (Eileen “Nelly”) Gavin (nee O’Sullivan), Roscrea

Kylouge, Roscrea.

Passed away peacefully at the home of Michael and Liz Tierney, Kilcreamon, Roscrea.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Gavin and sister of the late Louie, May, Tim, Michael-John and Eugene. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be for family only.

Private removal on Tuesday at 11.30am (travelling in the Old Dublin Road, down the Mall, into Rosemary Sq. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

