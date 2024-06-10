Ella O’Dwyer, Dublin and Roscrea

Killarney Street, Dublin and late of Gortnaskeha, Curraguneen, Roscrea.
On June 6th 2024 at the Mater Hospital Dublin.
Predeceased by her beloved parents Nora & William and brother Martin.
Will be sadly missed by her loving brothers & sister Gerry, Philip, Bill, Patrick & Marian, sister in law Joan, nieces Ciara, Maria & Emma, nephew Pierce, Ciara’s husband Emmet & their children, grandnieces & grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May Ella Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 EH94) on Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.
Her remains will arrive at St. Patricks Church, Curraguneen, Roscrea on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.