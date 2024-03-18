Elizabeth McCarthy, Portroe

Glencrue, Portroe

March 17th 2024, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Catherine, her sisters Peg, Bridgie (Murphy) and MaryAnn (Kitson) and brother John. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen (Mulcahy) (Nenagh), nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday 20th March from 3pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church Portroe for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in church grounds.

May she Rest in Peace.