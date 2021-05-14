Elizabeth (Lizzy) Tiernan nee Kennedy, Portroe

Cloneygowney, Newtown, Portroe.

Peacefully surrounded be her beloved family at University Hospital Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom and cherished family son Danny & daughter Bernadette (Duggan). Grandchildren Ashley, Nicole, Kelsey, Lauren & Andrew. Brother Michael and sister Sadie (Ford), daughter in law Teresa & son in law Eamonn. Nephew Mike and her many nieces and nephews. Cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Lizzie Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 Lizzy will repose for family and close friends at her son Danny’s home at Curragh Portroe this Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Remains will arrive to St. Marys Church Portroe on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Castletown Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view her mass on the livestream at http://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

