Elizabeth (Lizzie) O’ Dwyer

Ballinderry, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Deeply regretted by her brother Con (England), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning (8th) from Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass (via Cloninaha) arriving at 11.45am for family funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

Lizzie’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

