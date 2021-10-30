Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Creamer, (nee Carmody), Nenagh & Newport

No.2 Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh & late of Toor, Newport.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, son Michael, daughter Peggy, sisters Peg, Bridie & brothers Pat & Rodge.

Lizzie will be sadly missed by her loving family Breda, Seamus, Lilly, Mary, Rodge, Johnny, Paudie, Caroline, Pauline & Una. Grandchildren & great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lizzie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son Seamus Creamers home No.6 Ballycarrido (E45 RV 04) this Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

Her remains will to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass this Monday November 1st at 1pm followed by burial in church grounds, with adherence to current guidelines regarding social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milfford Care Centre.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

House Private on Monday Morning please.

