Elizabeth (Lizzie) Carr (nee Quinn), Portroe

Portroe Village & late of Curragh, Portroe.

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick on 30th July 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy Mulcahy & her husband Paddy Carr, sister Bridget and brothers John, Gerry & Pat.

Will be sadly missed by her loving nieces Joan Last & Mary Lumbroso, nephews Martin Quigley and Pat Quinn and her stepdaughter Geraldine Carr, her first cousin & friend Ellen Lyons. Extended family relatives cousins neighbours and friends.

May Lizzie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm concluding with the Rosary at 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Portroe on Monday for Requiem mass at 12.30pm.

Live Stream of the mass can be viewed on the Portroe Parish Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.