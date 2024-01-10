Elizabeth (Lily) Pyke nee Heaphy, Clonmel and Coalbrook

Elm Park, Clonmel and formerly Coalbrook, Ballingarry.

Lily passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Keith and Dominic, grandchildren Grayson and Braylen, sisters Margaret (Peg) Ryan and Bridget Hayes, daughters-in-law Martina and Chloe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Ballingarry.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.