Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Creamer (Nee Quinlan), Portroe

Portroe Cross Portroe.

Peacefully surrounded by her beloved family at Limerick University Hospital on 25/3/2022.

Predeceased by her father Paddy & mother Mary Quinlan Silvermines.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughter Carol (Quinn), son Shane, Sister Geraldine (Dunne), brothers Michael, Patrick, John & Joe. Son in law Paul, daughter in law Aoife and her adored grandchildren Jack, Dara, Aoibhin, Saoirse and Shamie. Nieces and nephews relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May Lily Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Please wear a face covering and no handshaking.

Her remains will arrive at St.Mary’s Church Portroe on Monday for her Requiem mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Oncology unit at U.H.L.

House private on Monday please.