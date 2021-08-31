Elizabeth “Lily” Carew nee Fielding, Clonmel and formerly Wexford

Comeragh View, Heywood Road, Clonmel and formerly Barntown, Co Wexford.

Lily passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Fred, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Penelope and Hilary (Walsh), grandchildren Clare and Dominic, brothers Kieran and Tom, sister Imelda (Nolan), son-in-law Jeddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Thursday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the youtube link https://youtu.be/tRv4IRgMc4o

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium at 3pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends. Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence