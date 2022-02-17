Elizabeth “Lilly” Ryan nee Fitzgerald, Silvermines and Nenagh

Old Road, Silvermines and late of Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her cherished family on 17th February 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved mother Elizabeth & father Tom, brother Christy and nephew Tommy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband John and her family Johnny, Michael, David, Michelle, Maureen & Martin. Grandchildren & great grandchild, Brothers & sisters Jim (JJ), Debbie, Ned, Donie, Tommy, Kathleen & Tena. Uncles Dave and Eddie, aunt Mary, Sons in law David & Martin, daughters in law Jane, Caroline & Siobhan. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, her great friends Phil and Noreen Cunneen and her many friends.

May Lilly Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm.Remains

arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Silvermines on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private please.

