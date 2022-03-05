Elizabeth Flannery (nee Hayes, Cappamore), Nenagh

Ballintoher, Nenagh.

Elizabeth died (unexpectedly) at the University Hospital, Limerick, 4th March 2022.

Predeceased by her loving Husband Edward on the 13th February 2022.

Her brother Albert, her sisters Tessie and Patsy.

Sadly missed by her children Frank, Edwina(Hogan), Liz Killeen (Claremorris), John and Edward, sons in law William and Colum, daughtersin Law Anne (Nolan) and Mary (Connolly), grandchildren – Susan, Deirdre, Sean, Edwina, Mark, Frank, Alison, Shaun and Saoirse, great-grandchild Miro. Her brothers, Seamus and Mike, Ireland, Sean, Noel, Liam, Dan, her sister Josephine (Thomas) in Australia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Monday for his Requiem Mass at 12:30pm.

Those who would like to view the mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie.

Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 3pm and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com.

House Private – Family Only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence