Elizabeth Dempsey (Nee Wright), Roscrea

45 Ayr Hill, Roscrea and formerly of 40 Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Passed peacefully at her daughter Siobhán’s residence Thomastown, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Willie John and Mary, sister Mary Ann and brother James.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; son Brian, daughter Siobhán, their father Willie, daughter-in-law Susan, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Evie, Erin, Odhrán, Elliott and Amelia, sisters Cristina, Bernadette and Teresa, brothers PJ, Michael, Willie John, Thomas, Cronan, Martin, Brendan, Noel, John, Joseph and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her sister Teresa’s residence, 6 Assumption Park, Roscrea (E53 T622) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 7.30pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am, arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Live streaming details available on stcronancluster.ie

Donations please to The Irish Cancer Society.

May She Rest In Peace.