Elizabeth Byrnes, Limerick and Nenagh

Lisnagry, Co. Limerick formerly Elizabeth Rose Florist Nenagh.

28th August 2023 peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her father Thomas.

Sadly missed by her partner Paddy, mother Margaret, brothers Niall and David, sister Rosemarie, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arrival on Wednesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie

Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.