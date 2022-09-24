Elizabeth (Betty) Ryan (nee Finerty), Templemore & Co. Limerick

Elizabeth (Betty) Ryan (nee Finerty),

Killough, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and late of Robertstown, Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mathew, Son Christopher, Grandson John, Granddaughter Anne, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5 pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church Clonmore at 7pm to arrive at 7.45pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.