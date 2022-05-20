Elizabeth (Betty) Reilly nee Maher, Mullinahone

Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co.Tipperary, formerly of Dublin, 20th May 2022 peacefully at her daughter’s residence.

Elizabeth (Betty), pre deceased by her loving husband Máirtín, her grandson Christopher, dearly loved mother of Michael, Mag, Seamus, Seán, Kate and Noreen. Sadly, missed by her sister Sr. Emilie; daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Mary, son-in-law; Pat, grandchildren, Monica, Simon & Richard, nieces, nephews, sisters in law Fran & Betty & Gladys, brother in law Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Pat and Noreen’s residence, Fethard Street, Mullinahone (E41 YW25) on Saturday 21st of May from 4pm with prayers at 9pm.

Removal to St.Michael’s Church, Mullinahone on Sunday 22nd May for Requiem Mass at 11:30am followed by burial in St.Michael’s Cemetry, Killaghy, Mullinahone.