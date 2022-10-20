Elizabeth (Betty) Reidy née Casey, Nenagh and Kildare

Late of Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, and Clane, Co Kildare.

19 October, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny, deeply regretted by her loving sons Ger, Seán and Conor, cherished granddaughter Amy, daughters-in-law, Heather, Joanne and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, Peig, Emma, Mary and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening between 5pm and 7pm.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon on Saturday.

Burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

Betty’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed here