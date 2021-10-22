Elizabeth (Betty) Nugent née Smith, Kilsheelan and Bailieboro.

Ballyglasheen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel and late of Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

Passed away at her home in the company of her loving family on the 21st October 2021.

Beloved wife of Sean and dearly beloved mother of Sean (Jnr), Patrick, Rosemary, Ailish and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Francis and J.J sisters Anne, Kathleen and Julie. Her dearly loved grandchildren, Shauna, Makala, Conor, Josh, Sean Tom, Jimmy, Katelyn and Scott and Eve ,daughters in law Marian and Brid son in law Eelco, sisters in law Breda and Kathleen, brothers in law Seamus and Pat, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening 23rd from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortège leaving her residence on Sunday to arrive at St Mary’s Church Gambonsfield Kilsheelan for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on Sunday.

