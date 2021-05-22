Elizabeth ‘Betty’ McGrath (nee Tobin), Cloneen

Elizabeth (Betty) McGrath nee Tobin

Glenbower, Kilburry, Cloneen, Co. Tipperary. May 21st 2021 after a short illness bravely borne.

Pre deceased by her Loving Husband Michael and son Fr Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter; Anna sons; Jim and Milo, brother; Pete, Son-In-Law; Bill, grandchildren; Clíodhna, Robert, Aoibheann, Orlaith and Elissa; Sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Sunday May 23rd at 12 noon in the Church Of The Nativity, Cloneen followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19, a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church.

