Elizabeth (Betty) Griffin née Gahan, Ballina and Limerick City

Native of Limerick City and late of Ballina, Co. Tipperary

26th December 2023. Recently pre-deceased by her devoted husband Kevin and three years ago by her son Brendan. She is survived by her daughter Bronagh and sons John, Kevin and Enda, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Sinead and Claire. Deeply loved by her grandchildren Sheila, Alice, James, Robert, Aedán, Emma, Tess, Kate and Aoibh, fondly remembered by all of her extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday 28th December from 5am to 7pm.

Arriving on Friday, 29th December to Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11:30AM which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private.