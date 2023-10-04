Elizabeth Alice Gleeson, Nenagh

Cooloon, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice on October 3rd 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved mother Rosaleen. Will be sadly missed by her loving father Christy, her aunts, uncles cousins relatives neighbours and her many kind close friends. May Elizabeth Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

Her remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream details to follow shortly.

Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.