Elinor (Nell) Hemphill, Puckane and formerly Dublin & Antrim

Clareen Lodge, Puckane, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and formerly of Belcamp, Malahide, Co Dublin and Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Beloved wife of the late David, peacefully at home on Christmas day 2023. Deeply missed by her loving daughter Alison and son Robert, Rob’s partner Terrie. Grandchildren Ian, Chris, Philip, Victoria, Anna and Edward. Great Grandchildren Ethan, Milo & Abigail. Nephews, nieces, relatives, carers and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral service on 30th of December 12 noon at Killodiernan Church of Ireland Puckane (E45YO26) Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank the wonderful carers, palliative care nurses and Dr Hanli for the wonderful care given to Nell. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Hospice on the link. https://milfordcarecentre.ie