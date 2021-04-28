Eleanor Kavanagh (nee Hackett), Clonmel

Eleanor Kavanagh nee Hackett

St. Mary’s Place, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions, Eleanor’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Thursday morning at 9 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

We suggest using the condolence section on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Eleanor’s funeral cortege will travel to the church via her home in St. Mary’s Place at 8.45am.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors please.

