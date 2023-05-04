Eleanor Caulfield (née Nugent), Co. Kildare & Clonmel

The Crescent, Straffan Rd, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary,

Eleanor passed away after a short illness surrounded by her family in the great care of the doctors and nurses at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Karen, Jenny, Ger and Ciara, her sons-in-law Kevin, Jack and Danny, her 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, her sisters Noreen and Patsy and her brothers Michael and John, her brothers- in- law Eamon and Pat, her sister-in-law Verona, her uncle Mickey, her aunts Frances, Mary and Philomena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth, for 10am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for approx. 12.30pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The committal service can be viewed live on Saturday at 12.30pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Eleanor to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.