Elaine Harvey (nee Meaney), Clondalkin & Clonmel

Elaine Harvey née Meaney

5 Newlands Manor Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and 5 Loughtally, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Elaine passed away peacefully at her home in Dublin on Tuesday the 25th May 2021 in the presence of her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her husband John, daughter Emma, son Conor, parents Carol and Maurice, sister Audrey, brothers Maurice and Aidan, nieces Kate, Holly, Hanna and Annabelle, nephew James, mother-in-law Helen, father-in-law Tommy, brothers-in-law Jim and Rodney, Maurice Jnr’s partner Jane, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and many friends and colleagues. May Elaine Rest in Peace.

Elaine’s Funeral will arrive at St. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section below.

