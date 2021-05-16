Eileen Walsh (nee O’Connell), Clonmel

Willow Park, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday Morning at 11 o’clock in Ss. Peter & Paul’s church followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery with a limit of 50 people in church attendance.

In Lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

