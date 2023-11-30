Eileen Treacy nee Dixon, Nenagh

Pearse Street, Nenagh.

29th of November 2023.

Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital under the outstanding care of its nursing and medical staff.

Beloved wife of Pat and cherished mother to Marion, Eileen, Rita, Tim and Patrick. Loving grandmother to her fourteen grandchildren. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Dixon (Lahinch), Sr. Mary Dixon (Daughters of Charity), brothers Monsignor Francis Dixon (Fort Lauderdale), Dr. Richard Dixon (Hoylake). Sadly missed by her brother John (Lahinch), daughters-in -law Linda and Isabel, sons-in-law Jim, David & Colm, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh, (E45XO94) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 8 pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Tyone cemetery.

Family flowers only.

House private.

Livestream of Eileen’s Mass can be viewed on https://nenaghparish.ie/