Eileen Slattery née Hanrahan, Fethard

Rathcoole, Fethard and formerly Moyglass

Passed away peacefully ,after a short illness on 31st December 2023, in the care of Dr Carey and the staff of Bantry General Hospital, Co Cork, in her 97th year.

Predeceased by her husband’s Eddie Walsh and Pat Slattery and her son Denis.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Gráinne (Molony) and Fiona (O’Riordan), sons-in-law Conor and Finbar and her adored grandchildren Sinead, Jerry, Niall, Patrick, James and Jim, nieces , nephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, to arrive at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Eileen’s Funeral can be watched online at https://churchcamlive.ie/moyglass-parish-live-stream/