Eileen Slattery (nee Gibson), Nenagh

Church Road, Nenagh and formerly of Middlewalk, Cloughjordan.

June 1th 2024, peacefully, at St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her husband Joseph (Jossie), her son Jim and baby daughter Jacinta, her parents Jim and Ellen, sister Madge and brothers Billy, Jimmy and Danny. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, John (Jossie), P.J., Aelish, Breda, Joe, Mary, Mark, Sheila, Catherine and Alan, her adored grandchildren, Jason, James, Amanda, Sean, Bobby, Josh, James, Emma, Lauren, Jack, Paul, Hannah, Maebh and Liam and her great-grandchildren Rhys, Emily and Delaney, daughters-in-law Sook Ling, Siobhán, Jacqueline, Trish and Marie, sons-in-law Joe and Richard, sisters-in-law Marie and Chrissie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Monday June 17th, at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Ss. Michael and John’s Church Grounds, Cloughjordan.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day care Centre and The Alzheimer Society.

House private please.

The family would like to acknowledge the care and attention that Eileen received from the matron Elaine Flynn and the kind and caring staff of St. Conlon’s Home, the Hospice Nurses, her G.P. Dr. Muiris O’Keeffe and his staff and for the wonderful care that she received in her home from Theresa, Asumpta, Caroline, Mary and Phil.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace