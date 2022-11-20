Eileen Shanahan nee Murtagh, Castlequarter, Toomervara,

19 Millview, Castlequarter, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary

Peacefully in the gentle care of the Staff @Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Christ & Grandson Ciaran Mc Loughlin.

Deeply & deservedly regretted by her Children & their families.

Breda (Kelly, Graiguenamanagh) James, Gerard (UK), John (Ardcroney)

Tony, Margaret (O’Meara, Kilkeary) Anne (Mc. Loughlin, St. Conlons Rd)

Mike & Esther (Castlemartyr)

Grandchildren: Colm, Jennifer & Donal Kelly, Laura Mc Loughlin,

Niamh, Aoife, Aislinn, Ciara, Jim, Rachel, & Saphron Shanahan

Justine & Christopher O’Meara.

In-Laws: Paddy Kelly, Maura, Phil, Sean Mc Loughlin, David O’Meara, Millie, Pat, Sean & Nora Flannery.

Great Grand Children: Ollie & Ruby Smith, Patrick Kelly

And her loyal & treasured friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Mon 21st. Nov from 4pm to 7.00pm to arrive at Joseph’s church Toomevara Church for 7.30 pm

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 22nd Nov at 11 am

Followed by burial in Toomevara Church Yard.

No flowers please