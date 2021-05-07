Eileen Seale nee Cashin, Kilkenny and Kilcooley

Belville (Rowlands Kennels), Freshford, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Kilcooley, Grange.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family and friends.

A private funeral mass will take place in St Lachtain’s Church, Freshford at 1 o’clock on Sunday.

Eileen’s mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/

