Eileen Quinn nee Ryan, Nenagh and Littleton

Ballinwear, Nenagh and formerly of Littleton, Thurles

Predeceased by her brothers Larry and Eamon.

September 30th 2021. Following a short illness bravely borne.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Tony, daughters Sinéad and Suzanne, son Michael, sisters Mary, Anna, Breda, brothers John and Philip, sons in law Joe and Brendan, daughter in law Eve, brothers in law, sisters in law, her adored grandchildren Emma, Ashling, Kate, Michael, Shane, Olivia, Jack and James. Nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballinwear, (E45HD85) on Friday evening from 4 to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Ardcroney Church to arrive at 10.45 for funeral mass at 11 followed by burial in Ardcroney new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Please adhere to Covid Guidelines.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Eileen’s family in the condolence section.

