Eileen O’Shea née Torpey, Carrick on Suir

26 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir.

19th June 2024 peacefully surrounded by her family.

Pre deceased by her husband Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Ina, Jackie, Elaine, Jerome and Michael, brother Mick, sister Phil, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Eamonn and Martin, daughters-in-law Martha and Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Eileen rest in peace.

Eileen will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick on Suir.